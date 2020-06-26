SC governor to give virus update at 4PM as cases rise

South Carolina has seen a record number of cases over the last three weeks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus as cases in the state continue to spike.

McMaster will be joined by public health officials at the state's emergency operations center at 4 p.m. WLTX will have live coverage of the event.

McMaster last spoke publicly about the virus two days ago when he unveiled a plan to put decals on restaurants who are adhering to COVID-19 regulations.

In recent days, several South Carolina cities, including Columbia, Greenville, and Charleston, have put in place mandatory face mask rule in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. So far, McMaster has not issued a statewide executive order on masks or rolled back any reopening guidelines.

The numbers of daily cases in the state has risen dramatically, with almost 1,300 cases Wednesday. Over the last few weeks, the state has seen several days of over 1,000 cases. Experts say while increased testing may explain part of the rise, a general spread of the disease is to blame for much of the percentage change.

Dr. Linda Bell, the state's infectious disease expert, said the bulk of the new cases are coming among young people. Early in the fight against the virus, the elderly were the majority of all cases, but that data has flipped in the month of June as people began socializing more with loosening restrictions.

The rate of deaths has not risen the same rate, however, and many of the new cases appear to be people with mild symptoms. And while hospitals have seen a rise in cases, so far, they have not had to change protocols on admitting patients, including cancelling elective surgeries.