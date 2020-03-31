COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Governor Henry McMaster and state health leaders will give an update on the state's efforts to combat the coronavirus Tuesday afternoon.

McMaster will speak from the state's emergency operations center at 4 p.m. WLTX will have live coverage in the video player that will be attached to this article, as well as on our TV channel and Facebook page.

The briefing typically gives an update on any orders or directives that McMaster may issue. It's unclear if he'll address calls by some to impose a statewide stay-at home order. Some other states have already done so in the last two weeks, and Columbia and Charleston have orders in effect in those cities.

McMaster has said in the past he doesn't think that's necessary, adding that he trusts the people of South Carolina to take warnings seriously. He's also told law enforcement to break up groups of three or more people.

On Monday, however, McMaster did close public access to all beaches and boat ramps on all rivers and lakes after learning from law enforcement that those areas were still crowded over the weekend. And on Friday, he asked that people coming in from virus hotspots such as New York and New Orleans self-quarantine for 14 days.

South Carolina currently has 925 cases of coronavirus statewide with 18 confirmed deaths. The number of cases will be updated at the news conference, and it's likely the case number will exceed 1,000 by the end of the day.

What is the Coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia.

People can help to prevent the spread of the virus in the following ways:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. And, always wash your hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

stay home when you’re sick.

cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and put it in the trash immediately.

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.