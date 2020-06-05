COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus and the plan to reopen the economy this afternoon.

McMaster is set to speak at 4 p.m. in downtown Columbia. WLTX will carry his remarks live when they begin in the video player above and on-air.

These briefings are typically where McMaster announces any changes to policy including the announcement of new executive orders or repealing of old ones.

On Tuesday, McMaster's AccelerateSC task force that's coming up with ways to quickly and safely reopen the economy met. All five components, Resources, Protection, Governance, Response and Information came together.

At the meeting, the state's health agency, DHEC, announced that they are anticipating 1000 contact tracers available by June 1st. Those are people who interview people who tested positive for the virus, to determine who they came in contact with.

McMaster has already gone a long way toward reopening the state. On April 20, he reopened all retail stores, albeit with social distancing restrictions, and permitting local governments to lift restrictions on beaches.

On Monday, May 4, McMaster lifted the state's mandatory home or work order with had been in place for nearly a month, changing it to voluntary. He also allowed outdoor dining at restaurants to resume that same day.

He's also stopped the restrictions on travel and short-term rentals for people coming from so-called "virus hotspots" in other parts of the state.

A state of emergency remains in effect for the entire state.

McMaster said it's still being determined what to do about relaxing other rules, including hair salons, gyms, and public venues, but no decision has been made.

