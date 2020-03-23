COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will give an update on the state's coronavirus response today.

McMaster will be joined by state public health officials for a media briefing to update the public on the state's response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus today, Monday, March 23 at 4:00 PM. WLTX will have live coverage in the video player above, on television, and on our Facebook page.

RELATED: How to file for unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: SC Department of Education provides list of free or discounted internet access

South Carolina is currently in a state of emergency, and Gov. McMaster has asked all who can work from home to do so. He's also banned in-restaurant dining.

One thing we could get an update today is the status of the state's school. His last order shut schools down through the end of March, and that deadline is almost certainly to be extended soon.

As of the latest number from DHEC, the state's health agency, 195 people statewide have contracted the coronavirus from 33 counties. There have been three deaths, all elderly people with underlying medical problems.

What is the Coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. DHEC is working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with these individuals. These people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

People can help to prevent the spread of the virus in the following ways:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. And, always wash your hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

stay home when you’re sick.

cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and put it in the trash immediately.

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

get the influenza vaccine.

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.