COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster is set to declare a state of emergency for South Carolina because of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Gov. McMaster will hold a media availability at 5 p.m. and will declare a state of emergency throughout the state to enhance the state's response to the COVID-19 virus' impact on the South Carolina.

Gov. McMaster is also set to direct that schools in Kershaw and Lancaster counties to be closed for a period of 14 days because of community spread in those counties.

The governor's order will also direct the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to consult with the state's Superintendent of Education and local school district leadership to provide guidance on if and when remaining school districts should decide to close schools and for what period of time.

According to a release, state government offices will remain open, visitation at state and local correctional facilities will be suspended immediately throughout South Carolina, DHEC will immediately restrict visitation to nursing homes ans assisted living facilities, state price gouging laws will go into effect immediately in the state, and The State Emergency Management Plan will be activated in South Carolina.

As of Thursday, The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says it has tested a total of 87 individuals for COVID-19, which includes the six presumptive positive cases and six confirmed cases. DHEC officials say they will update the public as soon as the confirmatory test results from the CDC or other reference laboratories that are now testing are available, and as other new information is known.

Schools in the Midlands have started to take precautions like canceling after-school actives and implementing extra cleaning. No schools have canceled classes as of March 13.

Universities and colleges in South Carolina have extended breaks and have plans to hold virtual classes.

What is the Coronavirus?

Conaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. DHEC is working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with these individuals. These people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

People can help to prevent the spread of the virus in the following ways:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. And, always wash your hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

stay home when you’re sick.

cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and put it in the trash immediately.

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

get the influenza vaccine.

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.