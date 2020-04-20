WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is reopening all state beaches and many types of retail stores that had been closed, but the reopening will come with some restrictions.

McMaster spoke Monday at the state's emergency operation center. WLTX is carrying the briefing live in the video player above and on TV.

McMaster issued two new executive orders to put in place the relaxed rules:

Beach Rules Relaxed

The first involved beaches, and goes into effect at 12 p.m. Tuesday. It lifts the state restrictions on beach closings, but allows local governments to make their own decisions about reopening. Some cities had already said before the governor's briefing they would still keep restrictions.

Law enforcement can still break up groups of three or more that may be a safety threat on beaches.

Retail stores reopened:

The stores rules goes into effect at 5 p.m. Monday. It effects furniture stores, department stores, shoe stores, craft stores, and flea markets.

Businesses must still practice social distancing, and must allow only 20 percent of their occupancy, or 5 customers for every 1,000 square feet, whichever is less.

RELATED: SC beaches, retail stores to reopen early this week, senator says

RELATED: South Carolina beaches will reopen next week, senator says

"Our measures deliberate approach has been the right one we believe," McMaster said.

Over the weekend, some state lawmakers began saying that they’d been told the governor was going to reopen the beaches and relax rules on retail stores.

When they heard about that, some local governments pushed back on the order, saying that don't want to reopen beaches. The governor's order, it appears, was built to address those concerns.

The towns of Isle of Palms, Sullivan's Island, Folly Beach, and Edisto Beach--all in Charleston County--sent a joint statement Sunday saying they remained concerned about the spread of the virus. They said it was their intent to restrict access to those beaches to only people who live in the area.

And Hilton Head in Beaufort likely will do the same. The town manager told The Island Packet that they wouldn't lift their restrictions until April 30. They intended to pass a resolution that would extend the ban until that date except for activities such as walking, running, biking, surfing, and fishing as long as social distancing is used.

McMaster closed beaches and public ramps and docks on March 30 after there were reports that people weren't adhering to social distancing guidelines. He closed retail shops including department stores, furniture stores, and jewelry stores on April 3.

McMaster then issued a home or work order, essentially a stay-at-home order, on April 7.