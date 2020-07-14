SC governor to address reopening of schools

The governor has said repeatedly he intends to reopen schools for face to face instruction in August.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will discuss how the state plans to reopen its schools Wednesday morning.

McMaster has scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. where he'll be joined by South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas, Senate President Harvey Peeler, and others.

It's not clear yet what they intend to announce.

So far, McMaster has maintained in person school will begin as scheduled next month despite the challenge of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic He said the toll on parents and children would be too great if that were stopped or delayed.

"People have to go to work, parents have to go to work, teachers have to go to work everybody wants to get this school started we have to be sure that we're doing so safely," McMaster said last week.

He did say that perhaps some considerations could be made for parents who are very concerned to send their child into that environment would have some type of option.

South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman told News19 Monday said school systems are still preparing for face-to-face instruction but are planning virtual options as well.

"They can, right now through our three South Carolina charter virtual schools. Most districts are going to be offering their own virtual program for K through 12 and then we have a numerous array of courses through our virtual SC here at the Department of Education that are also free for homeschool, private school, and public school parents. So everybody has an option.