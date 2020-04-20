WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will speak today on the state’s coronavirus outbreak, where he’s expected to announce that he’s going to to allow beaches and retail stores in the state to be reopened this week.

McMaster has scheduled a briefing for 4 p.m. Monday at the state's emergency operation center. WLTX will carry the briefing live in the video player above and on TV.

Over the weekend, some state lawmakers began saying that they’d been told the governor was going to reopen the beaches and relax rules on retail stores. McMaster’s Chief of Staff, Trey Walker, told the Charleston Post and Courier the restrictions would be lifted Tuesday.

The stores would have to limit the number of customers and have social distancing measures. People who go to beaches would have to be in groups of three.

McMaster himself did not comment on the reports in an official statement or on his social media accounts.

McMaster closed beaches and public ramps and docks on March 30 after there were reports that people weren't adhering to social distancing guidelines. He closed retail shops including department stores, furniture stores, and jewelry stores on April 3.

McMaster then issued a home or work order, essentially a stay-at-home order, on April 7.