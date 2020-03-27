WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will give an update on the state's response to the ongoing coronavirus today at 4 p.m. and this time, he'll be joined by the state's two U.S. Senators.

McMaster will make his remarks at the state emergency operations center in West Columbia. South Carolina U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott will be there too.

FACTS NOT FEAR: WLTX Coronavirus Coverage

WLTX will carry his remarks live in a video player above. You can also see his statement on WLTX TV, as well as on our Facebook page.

As always, McMaster is expected to give status reports on how the state is handling the COVID-19 outbreak. Typically, we'd expected to hear from him, the state's epidemiologist, and other key leaders.

It's not yet known what the senators will say or why they've decided to join.

One person who presumably won't be there is Dr. Rick Toomey, the director of South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Toomey announced Friday he was taking an immediate leave of absence to deal with personal medical issues.

Marshall Taylor will serve as Acting Director for the agency during Toomey's absence, which is expected to last two to three weeks.

In Thursday's briefing, McMaster said he did not feel a statewide stay-at-home order was needed. McMaster said he believes people have scaled back their travel, many businesses have shut down or switched to remote work, and that people are getting the message.

RELATED: SC Governor says statewide stay-at-home order not needed now

Both Columbia and Charleston did pass stay-at-home orders. However, on Friday, South Carolina Attorney General issued an opinion stating local jurisdictions don't have the authority to issue such orders.

RELATED: What the Columbia 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' ordinance means for you

RELATED: Local governments don't have authority to issue stay-at-home orders, SC attorney general says

What is the Coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. DHEC is working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with these individuals. These people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

People can help to prevent the spread of the virus in the following ways:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. And, always wash your hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

stay home when you’re sick.

cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and put it in the trash immediately.

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

get the influenza vaccine.

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.