COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Thursday 214 new cases of the coronavirus statewide and 11 additional deaths.



This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,142 and those who have died to 316.



Seven of the 11 deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Darlington (1), Kershaw (2), Lexington (1), Richland (2), and Williamsburg (1) counties. Four of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Allendale (1), Fairfield (1), Richland (1) and Williamsburg (1) counties.



The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (1), Aiken (1), Allendale (1), Anderson (9), Barnwell (1), Berkeley (1), Charleston (4), Chester (1), Chesterfield (4), Cherokee (2), Clarendon (6), Darlington (5), Dillon (3), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (12), Georgetown (2), Greenville (36), Horry (4), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (3), Laurens (2), Lee (9), Lexington (18), Marion (2), Marlboro (2), Oconee (1), Pickens (1), Richland (29), Saluda (9), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (6), Union (1), Williamsburg (19), York (3)

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.



At-risk Community Outreach and Engagement Efforts

To ensure all South Carolinians receive the most current information about protecting themselves, their loved ones, and their communities from COVID-19, DHEC continues to provide important updates and resources through TV and radio public service announcements; community telebriefings; local partnerships with faith-based groups; billboards and advertisements; social media; and coordination with the South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs, Department of Aging, Office of Rural Health, and others. We continue to focus outreach efforts to those who are at higher risk for developing severe complications from the virus.



Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 3,345 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,674 are in use, which is a 66.61% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,674 inpatient beds currently used, 484 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.



Testing in South Carolina

As of May 6, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 18,985 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,551 were positive and 16,434 were negative. A total of 73,442* total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.



*Due to a calculating error in negative tests reported, the total number of tests has decreased from yesterday.

Cases by County and ZIP Code

DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.



How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask while out in public

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Monitoring for symptoms

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.