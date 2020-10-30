SC coronavirus cases take dip after up and down week

As it stands there are 167,057 confirmed cases, probable cases are 8,537, confirmed deaths are 3,653, and 243 probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina ended and up and down week on coronavirus on the down side, as the state saw a large one day tip from the previous day.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Friday 680 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7 additional confirmed deaths

There were also 37 new probable cases. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 167,057, probable cases to 8,537, confirmed deaths to 3,653, and 243 probable deaths.

The 680 cases was down from the 925 reported a day earlier. That was the peak for cases during the workweek. It came after 1,269 cases on number reported on Sunday, which was the highest number seen in the state since early September.

Other states have seen large spikes in cases recently, but while there has been an overall rises in cases since the beginning of month, there hasn't been the increase seen in some other states.

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month.



Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.



406 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.



DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 96 mobile testing events scheduled through December 23 and there are 310 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 1,977,274 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.



Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 4,743 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 14.3%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.