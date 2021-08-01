South Carolina National Guard help administer COVID-19 vaccines in SC

The South Carolina National Guard were called in to help administer COVID-19 vaccines to civilians for the first time in history.

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — To support the South Carolina pandemic effort, the National Guard has stepped in to administer COVID-19 vaccines at hospitals requiring extra support.

"Giving the vaccine to civilians is a big day," said Major General Brad Owens. "It's the first time in history."

The South Carolina National Guard vaccination program has answered calls from two hospitals already that have needed extra support. Friday, they vaccinated more than 300 people at the Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital. On Thursday, they vaccinated more than 70 people at the Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet.

"When we saw the numbers started going up after New Years' in the hospitals, we started getting resource requests from medical providers looking for additional bed space and other staff," Major General Owens. "Then, we had to make a quick shift."

A #SCGuard health care NCO gives a #COVID19 vaccine to a citizen at the Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, Jan. 7, 2021, in support of the state's vaccination efforts. This was the first COVID-19 vaccine administered by a SC #NationalGuard member to a member of the community. pic.twitter.com/DkY4MOraEk — SC National Guard (@SCNationalGuard) January 7, 2021

The National Guard has been helping in various ways since the pandemic began such as helping administer coronavirus tests. The major general says the National Guard is currently shifting from those testing sites and moving towards more hospitals that need help.