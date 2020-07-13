SC National Guard helping five testing sites a day, on average

The state's National Guard is helping facilitate testing as it keeps the hospital surge plan ready for implementation, if needed

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state’s fight against coronavirus is a multi-agency effort.

South Carolina National Guard Brigadier General Brad Owens said Monday the Guard helps facilitate about five testing sites a day across the state.

“Obviously, it's getting very warm in South Carolina, and so a lot of the locations are out in asphalt parking lots, and we put tentage up and also environmental control units so that--- those that we're in support of can stay cool,” Owens said Monday.

The General continued, saying the Guard's main priority is helping DHEC meet its testing goal of 140,000 people a month.

But, they are ready to implement their hospital surge plan if needed.

“We are looking ahead and have worked with the Corps of Engineers along with all of the medical providers in South Carolina to assure we have alternate care facilities as needed and that we have adequate staffing if we have to increase additional bed space,” Owens said.

Currently, the state is using about 72 percent of its hospital beds, according to the latest DHEC data.

Richland County is using roughly 73 percent and Lexington County is using 71 percent.

Lexington Medical Center said it is currently caring for 57 COVID patients and can create more beds if needed, as well as opening a new unit in the hospital for non-COVID patients.