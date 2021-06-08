South Carolina sees 3,488 COVID cases, new 6-month high

The state's rapid trend toward increasing cases led to another high for cases over the last six months.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina set another six-month high in total COVID-19 cases, showing again the persistent rise in the virus' spread.

The state's health agency, DHEC, released three days worth of data on Monday: data from Thursday, August 5; Friday, August 6; and Saturday, August 7. The reason there were three days instead of one is because the agency doesn't report new numbers over the weekend.

The numbers show on Thursday, August 5 there were 3,488 new total daily cases. That tops the 3,236 cases seen on Wednesday, August 4.

The 3,488 total also is the highest since February 3, when there were 3,692. And it's dramatically higher than a month earlier, when on July 5, there were only 145 total cases.

On August 6, the numbers dipped, with 2,983 cases, while on August 7, there were 2,467.

The rapid acceleration in cases has followed national trends, where the Delta variant has spurred a rise not seen since winter's surge.

It's also led to increased hospitalizations. On Friday, Lexington Medical Center reported it had 109 COVID patients, but a month earlier, they had just five.

Both Lexington Medical and Prisma Health, the largest health care providers in the central Midlands, changed their visitor policies recently.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday he's opposed to mask mandates but is encouraging people to get vaccinated.

“If you’re going to get a vaccination, now is a great time,” he said.