SC sets all-time record again for COVID-19 cases: 2,715

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has set another all-time record for daily coronavirus cases, topping 2,700 for the first time ever.
The state's health agency, DHEC, released numbers Saturday that show there were 2,715 new cases. That's up from the 2,499 seen a day earlier, which itself was a massive spike an an all-time record since the coronavirus began.
The percent positive of cases was 20.8 percent, meaning about 1 out of 5 tests performed came back positive.
The state also reported 19 new deaths. A full breakdown of the data is below.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 2,715/92 Summary click here
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 19/2 Summary click here
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 213,795/15,440
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,194/323
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,839,840
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)
- Testing opportunities available statewide: 297
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 13,073 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
- 20.8% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
