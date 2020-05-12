SC sets all-time record again for COVID-19 cases: 2,715

The state's health agency, DHEC, released numbers Saturday that show there was a record for the second straight day.

The state's health agency, DHEC, released numbers Saturday that show there were 2,715 new cases. That's up from the 2,499 seen a day earlier, which itself was a massive spike an an all-time record since the coronavirus began.

The percent positive of cases was 20.8 percent, meaning about 1 out of 5 tests performed came back positive.

The state also reported 19 new deaths. A full breakdown of the data is below.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Today, DHEC announced 2,715 new confirmed cases and 92 new probable cases of COVID-19, 19 additional confirmed deaths and 2 new probable deaths. Percent positive is 20.8%.https://t.co/AR5QmdGIUE — SCDHEC (@scdhec) December 5, 2020

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 213,795/15,440

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,194/323

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,839,840

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 297

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

13,073 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

20.8% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.