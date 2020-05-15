COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is showing his support for reopening restaurants to in-person dining.
McMaster tweeted a picture Thursday of himself sitting at a Lizard's Thicket restaurant in Columbia placing an order to a waitress. McMaster was wearing a surgical mask in the photo, as was the waitress.
"Thank you Lizard’s Thicket for providing a safe, indoor dining experience," he wrote in a caption. "Happy to be back!
He apparently had chicken livers, lima beans, cornbread, and sweet tea.
McMaster had been asked a day earlier when he himself would be going out to eat inside a restaurant.
McMaster lifted a ban on in-restaurant dining on Monday. That prohibition had been in effect since March.
He'd earlier allowed restaurants to open to outdoor dining.
McMaster has said he has a phased approach to reopening the economy, and wants to bring the state's workforce back quickly and safely.