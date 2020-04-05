COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina restaurants are now able to have in-person dining again, as long as the customers sit outside.

The governor's order allowing for restaurants to serve outdoor went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. While it's not clear what percentage of restaurants launched, there were clearly businesses serving outdoors in the Midlands right away.

RELATED: South Carolina's mandatory home or work order no longer in effect

RELATED: Virus curve 'appears to be beginning to level' in South Carolina, Dr. Bell says

Gov. Henry McMaster had ordered all restaurants to go to takeout, delivery, or drive-thru only in March. But after hearing from restaurants owners during a task force meeting last week, he decided to ease the restrictions on outdoor dining.

In store dining is still prohibited. A target date for that restriction to be lifted has not yet been announced.

Here are the new rules on outdoor dining:

Tables are to be spaced a minimum of 8 feet from each other (measured from all edges of the table);

Limit table groups to 8 individuals;

Eliminate gatherings in the building when entering or exiting outdoor seating area;

Maintain strict social/physical distancing guidelines;

Tables, chairs, and seats should be sanitized after every customer

If open areas and/or temporary tents are utilized by existing, permitted restaurants, all sides of the tent must be open and the following conditions are required: