Preview: South Carolina State Fair drive through begins next week

People will be able to see exhibits featuring agriculture and art and will also have an opportunity to get their favorite fair food.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Staff and crews are getting prepared for a South Carolina State Fair unlike any other.

An event families in South Carolina look forward to every year is the South Carolina State Fair. Many people love to enjoy the food, the rides, games and exhibits the fair has to offer.

A few months ago, the state fair made the announcement they were having a drive through setup this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're just excited that we having something to give back to the community," said Nancy Smith, the General Manager of the South Carolina State Fair.

Smith felt it was more important this year to give people something fun to look forward to.

"The goal of the drive through fair is to just give folks of South Carolina a little snippet of lots of things they would see if they were actually able to come to your South Carolina State Fair in the real fashion this year," explained Smith.

They will have exhibits representing every county.

There will also be exhibits featuring quilting and agriculture. With animals, folks can see dairy and beef cattle, swine, sheep, chickens.

There will also be art on display including some landscaping and sculptures.

A year like no other with a little musical nostalgia. Check out our Spotify playlist of hits from some of the greatest artists to perform at the #SCStateFair https://t.co/18QWbM4n1t — SC State Fair (@SCStateFair) October 13, 2020

"It's exciting. (Friday) I think it's really coming together," said Smith. "It's just so exciting to give back and something positive... I don't know what folks think they're going to experience when they come through the gates but we're wanting it to be a good experience for them and a positive experience."

Many people have been wondering how the drive through fair is going to work. Families will be able to come through the main entrance at the rocket on Rosewood Drive.

People will then begin to see exhibits as they drive through the state fairgrounds. Once they exit back at the main gate with the rocket, people can go to Gate 6 to pickup their favorite fair food. Families will be able to order from their car and the food will be delivered to them.

The drive through exhibit portion of the fair will be going on from October 20th to the 21st. The food portion will last until October 24th. The hours for the fair will be from 10 am until 8 pm.

"I think people are really hungry to do some of the things that they've done before. Although it will not be in the fashion in which they were able to enjoy it, we think that this is a really good alternative for our South Carolina folks to come and enjoy the tradition of their South Carolina State Fair," said Smith. "We know it's not going to be exactly the same but we would not miss it."