South Carolina State has started a COVID-19 fund

Students and their families can get help with broadband access, laptops through the fund

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University has started a COVID-19 fund for students and families effected by the virus.

President James Clark says overcoming obstacles like lack of internet access is priority and this fund can help those students struggling with access.

"Primarily we are trying to focus on things students need to pursue their education," says Clark, "In places where there is no immediate broadband access there is a need for hot spots. In some areas students will still need laptops."

With the fund set up to help, the question from students is will students return to school in the fall.

Earlier the university said they would return to some in person classes in fhte fall, but with coronavirus cases on the rise, have their been any changes to the decision made?

"For now we are still focused on having a number of students on campus for the on campus experience," says Clark but he stresses, "everything is subject to change this is a case where the virus gets a vote on what we do."

School is scheduled to begin on August 10, 2020.