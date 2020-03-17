COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Museum has decided to temporarily close to the public due to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The museum announced their plans Tuesday morning. Many other public events and venues, including the Riverbanks Zoo and public park services, have also decided to cancel all events.

The museum says all upcoming museum programs, events and rentals through Sunday, April 5 are also canceled.

The museum says their staff are currently developing engaging educational content to share online with students and families so their resources will still be available to South Carolinians even though their doors are closed. T

The public can find the State Museum online through the museum's website (scmuseum.org) and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The State Museum will continue to monitor the public health risks from COVID-19 and will adhere to recommendations and guidelines set forth by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Museum staff will remain on-site and will continue to update its operational status on the website.

