COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina state taxes are now due on July 15, 2020.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) says that, " In response to the challenges of COVID-19 and in accordance with Executive Order 2020-12 , the South Carolina Department of Revenue is moving the due date for Income Tax returns and payments originally due April 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020."

There are two different due dates for the tax relief:

Income Tax returns and payments are now due July 15, 2020 (Our related news release can be found here.)

(Our related news release can be found here.) Other tax returns and payments originally due April 1 – June 1 will now be due June 1, 2020.

This filing and payment relief is applied to all Income Tax taxpayers automatically; you do not need to file any additional forms or call the SCDOR to qualify. The SCDOR encourages individual taxpayers to use the electronic filing options available at dor.sc.gov/iit-filing.

"We are hopeful that pushing the Income Tax filing and payment deadline to July 15 will provide South Carolinians some peace of mind during this uncertain time," said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell.

The SCDOR is continuing to issue Individual Income Tax refunds as quickly as possible and does not anticipate any processing delays at this time. Visit dor.sc.gov/refund to learn more about refund processing and to view your refund status.

The SCDOR originally announced all tax returns and payments due April 1 through June 1 will now be due June 1, 2020. This relief remains in place for all taxes administered by and returns filed with the SCDOR, other than Income Taxes. Learn more at dor.sc.gov/emergencies and in Information Letter 20-4.