COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's Supreme Court has suspended issuing warrants and arrests for not paying child support or alimony.

State Chief Justice Donald Beatty handed down the order Friday. It's in effect for the next 30 days.

"It is so ordered, that any and all unexecuted bench warrants issued by Family Courts of this State, for the non-payment of child support and alimony, shall not be executed and no person subject to such bench warrants shall be arrested, for a period of thirty (30) days from the date of this order," Beatty wrote.

The state and nation is currently under a state of emergency. Because of that, Beatty said there have had to be changes to the normal functioning of the judicial system.

Many local courtrooms have been shut down and trials postponed. Beatty also suspended eviction orders last month.

On March 13, 2020, the President of the United States declared a national emergency, and Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order No. 2020-08 declaring a State of Emergency, both based on a determination that the Coronavirus/COVID-19 ("COVID-19") poses an actual or imminent public health emergency. Since the declaration of the State of Emergency, Governor McMaster has issued subsequent Executive Orders curtailing public life.

As the administrative head of the Unified Judicial System, I find that the public health emergency created by the COVID-19 requires changes to the normal functioning of the South Carolina Judicial System.

Therefore, in order to protect the health and safety of our State's citizens, and

Pursuant to Article V, Section 4 of the South Carolina Constitution,

This Order is effectively immediately and remains in effect until modified or rescinded by order of the Chief Justice.