COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Revenue is giving taxpayers in the state more time to file their returns as they deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was first announced at a news conference Tuesday, and further details came out a short time later. Earlier in the day, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced the IRS would be deferring tax payments and penalties.

Here's what the state of South Carolina is doing:

Tax returns and payments due April 1 – June 1 will now be due June 1, 2020. Penalty and interest will not be charged if payment is made by June 1. This includes South Carolina Individual Income Taxes, Corporate Income Taxes, Sales and Use Tax, Admissions Tax, and other taxes filed and paid with the SCDOR. The SCDOR is automatically applying this tax relief for all applicable returns and payments; you don't need to take any additional action.

The SCDOR encourages taxpayers, some of whom may be working from home, to:

Use online services. Visit MyDORWAY, the state's free online tax system, at MyDORWAY.dor.sc.gov to securely manage your South Carolina taxes from a smartphone or computer.

to securely manage your South Carolina taxes from a smartphone or computer. Help protect yourself and prevent the spread of COVID-19 by calling or emailing us instead of visiting in person. Find the phone number or email address you need at dor.sc.gov/contact .

Consider filing your Individual Income Taxes electronically, which is safer and faster. Visit dor.sc.gov/iit-filing to learn more. After you file, check your refund status online at dor.sc.gov/refund.

Visit IRS.gov for federal tax relief information.

Visit the SCDOR's website at dor.sc.gov/emergencies and review SCDOR Information Letter 20-3 for more information. Connect with the SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter for up-to-date news and announcements.

What is the Coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. DHEC is working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with these individuals. These people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

People can help to prevent the spread of the virus in the following ways:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. And, always wash your hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

stay home when you’re sick.

cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and put it in the trash immediately.

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

get the influenza vaccine.

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.