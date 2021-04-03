South Carolina teachers react to qualifying for vaccine

Starting Monday, March 8 teachers can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Starting Monday, March 8, South Carolina teachers can get the COVID-19 vaccine. While many teachers say they’re excited for the shot, they also wish this happened sooner.

"I’m just sitting here waiting anxiously, patiently for us to be able to get vaccinated," said Williston School District teacher Betsy Portune. "So, I am over the moon that we are finally able to get vaccinated because teachers have been in this for a while."

Portune said teachers are doing everything they can to keep the classroom safe, and now the vaccine will be the final safeguard she’s been needing.

On Tuesday, Governor McMaster announced Phase 1B of South Carolina’s vaccination plan will begin March 8. That includes essential workers like teachers.

Education Superintendent: “Vaccinations will eliminate quarantine and ensure everyone is safe.” Wants 5 day a week class “immediately.” @WLTX pic.twitter.com/pfb2jClbn0 — Kayland Hagwood (@KaylandWLTX) March 2, 2021

"If this vaccination can help me be in the classroom with my students, that’s all the reason I need to get it," said Portune.

However, many teachers have been pushing to get vaccinated sooner. A bill was introduced by lawmakers in February to move teachers up into Phase 1A. After it stalled in the General Assembly, many teachers decided to go out of state to get the shot.

"That vaccine is so important and needed to happen as soon as possible because the risk is greater, and we’ve already lost some teachers in this state to COVID-19," said Lexington One teacher Angela Byrd.

Byrd drove 2 hours to Lincolnton, North Carolina to get the Pfizer vaccine this past weekend. The neighboring state announced teachers could be vaccinated starting February 24: Almost two weeks before they could be in South Carolina.

"I felt comfortable going to North Carolina," said Byrd. "At the time when that news came out last week, the most recent word from South Carolina had been that teachers would not be fully vaccinated until after the school year ended."

Byrd said she felt she needed to get the vaccine as soon as possible to protect herself, her family and her students.

Although she got her first dose, Byrd said she’s grateful the shots will now be available in the Palmetto State too.

According to the Department of Education, every South Carolina school district has partnered with a vaccine provider to get their educators vaccinated soon.