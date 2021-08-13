16-year-old South Carolina teen dies of COVID, coroner says

Data shows the 16-year-old's death represented one of the smallest groups in terms of deaths by age in Lancaster County.

KERSHAW, S.C. — A South Carolina coroner has confirmed the death of a teenager from COVID-19.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Jennifer Collins with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, the victim was a 16-year-old resident of the county who succumbed to the virus on Thursday.

Due to the victims' age, the coroner's office did not release the victim's name and it's unclear if they had any pre-existing conditions that would have made them more susceptible to the virus.

According to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Lancaster County has followed the trend of increased COVID cases over the last month.

As of Wednesday, DHEC reports the county had confirmed 11,742 cases since the start of the pandemic along with 407 hospitalizations and 176 deaths.

State data for the county shows that the youngest death reported in the county since the start of the pandemic is also 16. Deaths between the ages of 11 and 20 comprise less than .1% of the total there.