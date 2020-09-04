COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's health agency, DHEC, is moving all WIC nutrition services to remote, over the phone.

Starting Monday, April 13, South Carolina WIC participants will no longer be required to visit WIC clinics, the agency said Thursday. Appointments and the issuance of nutritional services will instead be made over-the-phone.

“We recognize that many South Carolinian families are facing hardships during this time,” said South Carolina State WIC Director Berry Kelly. “TEAM WIC has done an amazing job making WIC services available by phone. Thanks to their commitment and dedication, we are able to ensure that our WIC moms and babies continue to have access to nutritional foods and health services.”

The agency says to help address WIC product shortages that have occurred due to COVID-19, WIC participants may now also choose from expanded options in a variety of food categories. Participants can see what is currently available at www.scdhec.gov/WIC

“We encourage South Carolina families who are experiencing loss of income related to COVID-19 to apply to our WIC program,” Berry said.

As of March 2020, WIC is providing services to 76,803 participants across the state. That is an increase of 2,103 participants from the previous month.

To apply for WIC, call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment. If you are a WIC participant and have any questions or concerns, please contact your local WIC office.