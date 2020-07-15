Zero virus deaths in South Carolina; 1,850 new cases

The new data brings the total number of confirmed cases to 62,071, probable cases to 174, confirmed deaths to 984 and 14 probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's health agency reported zero deaths for the first time in nearly two months but the number of hospitalizations continues to be at a record level.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released its latest numbers Wednesday afternoon. They show 1,850 new confirmed cases and zero additional confirmed deaths. There were however, five new probable deaths.

That's the first time there have been no deaths reported since May 15.

There are currently 1,560 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 206 of those patients are currently on ventilators.



Confirmed cases: Abbeville (3), Aiken (73), Anderson (42), Bamberg (17), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (78), Berkeley (62), Calhoun (6), Charleston (214), Cherokee (14), Chester (6), Chesterfield (8), Clarendon (21), Colleton (12), Darlington (20), Dillon (5), Dorchester (45), Edgefield (6), Fairfield (3), Florence (28), Georgetown (84), Greenville (168), Greenwood (22), Hampton (2), Horry (188), Jasper (14), Kershaw (14), Lancaster (11), Laurens (31), Lee (6), Lexington (71), Marion (5), Marlboro (4), McCormick (5), Newberry (16), Oconee (14), Orangeburg (30), Pickens (27), Richland (184), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (97), Sumter (93), Union (7), Williamsburg (15), York (73)



Probable cases: Charleston (2), Greenville (1), Lancaster (1), and Oconee (1) counties



The probable deaths occurred in two elderly individuals from Greenville (1) and Oconee (1) counties, and three individuals from Charleston (2) and Lancaster (1) counties whose ages are being confirmed.

[The graphic below shows the daily number of coronavirus cases since March. The dotted line shows the trend.]

Testing in South Carolina

As of Tuesday, a total of 572,823 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours, although a recent increase in testing may lead to a delay of one to two days.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesday statewide was 8,575 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 21.6%.



More than 90 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 94 mobile testing events scheduled through August 5 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.



Residents can also get tested at one of 180 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.



Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of Wednesday morning, 2,951 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,853 are in use, which is a 72.69% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,853 inpatient beds currently used, 1,560 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include: