South Carolina's McLeod Health reporting zero COVID cases for first time in 2 years

The report comes as cases across the nation hit record lows.

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina hospital group and healthcare provider is reporting that it has reached an amazing milestone regarding COVID for the first time in two years.

McLeod Health reported on social media that, for the first time since March 2020, it could report having no cases of COVID in its medical centers. Along with McLeod Health Clarendon, this also includes McLeod Regional Medical Center, McLeod Health Seacoast, McLeod Health Loris, McLeod Health Dillon, and McLeod Health Cheraw.

The news comes as cases of COVID, despite the arrival of at least one new variant, remain low across the United States.

McCleod, however, said it was celebrating the major turn in the pandemic along with the communities it serves.