SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — Two business owners in South Congaree are providing free meals for first responders and truck drivers in the community.

Many people here in the Midlands and across the country have been trying to come up with ways to help others in the community.

In Lexington County, we've seen distilleries and breweries making hand sanitizer for first responders. Other agencies are helping provide food and supplies for seniors in the community.

Bobby Jeffcoat, the owner of Jeffcoat's Garage, said he wanted to help the community in some way.

Three weeks ago, Jeffcoat had a cookout for the community. He was able to collect over $200 and wanted to do something special with it.

Jeffcoat and Teddy Huff, the owner of Ted's Auto Detailing, came up with the idea to help feed first responders and truckers for free.

"I'm going to pay it forward," said Jeffcoat. "We made hot dogs last week and Good Lord willing we'll be back here again this week doing it."

Jeffcoat says it costs between $350 and $400 to help put this on. Last week, there were able to take care of around 150 people while making 300 hot dogs.

On Friday, the owners will be giving out hamburgers, chips, a drink, and dessert.

Huff says they're setting up at the Old Shealy's PDQ off Main Street. They wanted to make sure trucker drivers were looked after since they've been out on the road so much making deliveries to stores.

"The truck drivers are having a hard time," said Huff. "Obviously you can't get a big truck through a drive-thru and they don't want to have to get out and walk through so we've got a big enough spot where they can drive through. Don't even have to get out the truck."

"They get a free meal. Just shows a little bit of giving back to the community."

If people would like to donate bagged chips or drinks, they can drop it off at Jeffcoat's Garage and Ted's Auto Detailing.

As long as they are able to get sponsors in order to pay for the food, the business owners plan on continuing to do make free meals for first responders and truck drivers during the coronavirus pandemic.

