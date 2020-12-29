McMaster appears to not rescind 'Last Call' order for New Year's Eve

Alcohol sales must stop at 11 p.m. according to July order in place to stop spread of COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With New Year's Eve just days away, it appears that South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will not be rescinding the 'Last Call' order that cuts off alcohol sales at 11 p.m.

The Last Call order had been enacted in July to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and it is the only statewide coronavirus-related restriction still in place.

On December 17, the South Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association (SCRLA) had asked McMaster to consider allowing venues to serve alcohol for New Year's Eve midnight celebrations.

On Tuesday afternoon, McMaster tweeted "South Carolinians know what to do to limit the virus' spread, but there are indications that folks may be letting their guard down as it relates to large gatherings."

Most traditional New Year's Eve events held at bars and restaurants in the state have been cancelled or scaled down to conform to COVID-19 ordinances regarding occupancy. Columbia's Famously Hot New Year will be virtual with music and fireworks.

Any event planning to exceed 250 people or 50% of the certificate of occupancy issued by the fire marshal must be reviewed and approved by the South Carolina Department of Commerce (DOC). According to page 19, under Section 14 Enforcement, those in violation of McMaster's Executive Order can be fined $100 or be subject to 30 days in jail.