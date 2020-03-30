COLUMBIA, S.C. — Approximately 140 members of the South Carolina National Guard (SCNG) have been activated for coordination of potential missions in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The SCNG has been working with state and county officials to determine the need for National Guard personnel and resources.

On March 26, members of the 59th Troop Command and Airmen, along with the 169th Logistics Readiness Squadron, loaded personal protective equipment to be distributed throughout 46 counties within the state. The supplies, from South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), were to be distributed to first responders during this period of coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Henry McMaster signed an Executive Order on March 28 declaring a State of Emergency in South Carolina. Part of that order placed specified units and/or personnel in the SCNG on active duty.