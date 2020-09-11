SC State, DHEC partner to offer free drive-through COVID-19 tests

Testing will be available for Orangeburg residents, students, faculty and employees of South Carolina State University.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) are partnering to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to the university and Orangeburg community. Recent statewide numbers have shown an increase of new COVID-19 cases. This increase, along with the onset of flu season, has DHEC recommending that everyone get tested for the virus.

Testing will be available every Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will take place in the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center parking lot on campus, at 200 Buckley St.

"This virus continues to be a threat to the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and to the greater Orangeburg community," said SC State University President James E. Clark. "That's why it's imperative that we continue to find new ways to aggressively educate our public and provide them with services they need in order to stay healthy."

On November 1, SC State officials announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed within the student athlete community. As a precaution, those student athletes were quarantined in a designated on-campus residence hall and practices for organized sports were officially cancelled.

In addition to lowering the spread of coronavirus, university officials, in collaboration with DHEC, hope to provide the community with easy access to testing, as cases continue to rise across the country.

Testing is not required, but is available at the convenience of faculty, staff, students and the general public.