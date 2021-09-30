SC Supreme Court rules law banning school mask mandates is constitutional

Ruling comes a day after federal judge rules Proviso 1.108 discriminates against children with disabilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two days after a federal judge ruled that a law banning mask mandates in schools discriminated against children with disabilities, the South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled that the provisos are constitutional.

The state's highest court issued their ruling in "Richland County School District 2 v. Lucas" Thursday. The justices agreed the a budget proviso passed in June by state lawmakers prohibits school districts from using funds appropriated or authorized under the 2021-2022 Budget to announce or enforce a mask mandate in its K-12 schools.

But the court then said, "We do not reject the possibility that other funds might be used to do so." They said they rejected an offer from the plaintiffs to give suggestions as to what those options might be.

The district also didn't overturn the proviso that says there's a cap on how many students can be in virtual learning. The question came up in the lawsuit from a parent of a student with severe asthma who wanted to put her child in virtual learning but couldn't because the cap in her district had been met. The district said that rule didn't discriminate against the student.

"We also hold Proviso 1.103 is constitutional," they wrote. "We decline to give the School District advisory guidance as to its options and obligations regarding virtual education."

The case had been brought by Richland County School District Two and Malika Stokes on behalf of her three children against Speaker of the House Rep. Jay Lucas, Sen. Harvey Peeler and Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.

Judges Beatty, Kitteredge, Hearn, Few and J James concurred in the decision. The Court's decision can be read here.

It's the latest legal decision in the ongoing battle over masks in South Carolina schools. On Tuesday, a U.S. District Court judge ruled the proviso violated the rights of students with disabilities and said districts were free to pass mask mandate rules.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and Gov. Henry McMaster have appealed the District Court ruling to the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.