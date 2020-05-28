COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's Department of Employment and Work Force (DEW) reports the number of initial unemployment insurance (UI) claims in the state has continued to decline.

24,950 people who live and work in South Carolina filed initial claims during the week of May 17-23, 2020. While that number is high, it does represent a decrease of 4,496 from the week before.

"While we see another downward-trending week, the number of people filing initial claims in South Carolina is still high, demonstrating the serious importance of the jobs that are now becoming available in our state as more and more businesses re-open their doors carefully and safely,” said Dan Ellzey, Executive Director, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

SC DEW

From March 15, 2020 to May 23, 2020, the agency has paid more than $1.5 billion in a combination of South Carolina UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others) and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 per week) program.

DEW launched the third and final federal program, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), on May 27.

The total number of initial claims received for processing in South Carolina has now reached 540,545.

The DEW call center staff is consistently answering more than 80,000 phone calls each week. The call center is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – noon. The number to call is 1-866-831-1724.

“Our agency is tasked with offering critical benefits during unemployment and critical services for re-employment. If you are in a position where you know that your layoff was permanent and you need help finding your next job opportunity, please know that our staff and the employees of the SC Works centers throughout the state are here to help,” Ellzey continued. “For instance: