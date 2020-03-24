COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Spoleto Festival, a favorite in Charleston for the last 43 years is canceling this years two-week festival.

This is the first cancellation in the festival’s history.

“2020 promised to be an exceptional year for Spoleto Festival USA,” said General Director Nigel Redden. “But to continue plans in the face of COVID-19 would be irresponsible to our artists, audience members, volunteers, and staff, and to Charleston itself. We will be ready to celebrate the arts and Charleston again in 2021 when we all hope our world returns to normal.” This from a post on their website.

Those who puchased tickets can use them for the festival next year, or get a refund. .

The festival was originally scheduled for May 22 to June 7.