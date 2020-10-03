WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Pollen levels have been high across the Midlands over the past few days due to blooming trees and our dry weather. This is causing many who suffer from seasonal allergies to feel ill.

Some allergy symptoms can resemble those of other viral infections. Amid concerns of coronavirus and the flu, it's important to know the difference.

Dr. Ty Coleman from Allergy Partners of the Midlands told WLTX, "If you don't have a fever, it would be unlikely that you are suffering from a viral infection, but some of the nasal symptoms can seem somewhat similar."

A flu-like illness or infection will cause body aches and fatigues that you do not get from seasonal allergies.

WLTX

"Allergy symptoms usually just from the neck up, itchy, sneezy, watery, typically not affecting the whole body in that sort of infectious kind of way."

When it comes to pollen, you will often see your car covered in the yellow dust, which is a good indicator that levels are high. However, that pollen is not the main culprit when it comes to your bad allergies. The pollen you cannot see in the air is most often the root of many people's seasonal allergies.

To alleviate some allergy symptoms, it is best to limit times outdoors, wash your clothes often, and keep doors and windows closed in your house. Dr. Coleman also recommends using over the counter medications.

RELATED: Lexington Medical Center sets up special area to deal with coronavirus

RELATED: Here are the latest coronavirus travel waivers from airlines, Amtrak and Greyhound

"Monitor your symptoms and if you are not getting the relief you need, finding a good board-certified doctor is a good way to start," Dr. Coleman told WLTX.

If you are experiencing symptoms that appear to be more than just regular allergies, make sure to check in with your doctor.