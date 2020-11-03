COLUMBIA, S.C. — The annual St. Patrick's Day Festival in Five Points has been postponed.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin confirmed Wednesday afternoon the annual event, set for March 21, will not happened as planned.

It's unclear when a make-up day will happen.

“Councilman [Will] Brennan and I have been in constant & productive discussions with the Five Points Merchants Association and though we all understand the importance of the St. Patrick’s Day Festival tradition to both commerce and culture to the City of Columbia—in the wake of the spread of the Coronavirus that the World Health Organization today deemed a global pandemic, I am glad that we are of the collective opinion that we cannot move forward with the festival as planned and will proceed to postpone it to a later date when the public health threat has cleared.”

The annual event brings in an estimated 40,000 guests per year. It's one of the largest St. Patrick's Day festivals in the Southeast.

The follows the decision by many cities nationwide to cancel or postpone St. Patrick's Day event. The St. Patrick's Day festival in Savannah, the largest in the Southeast, has been postponed.

What is the Coronavirus?

Conaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. DHEC is working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with these individuals. These people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

People can help to prevent the spread of the virus in the following ways:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. And, always wash your hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

stay home when you’re sick.

cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and put it in the trash immediately.

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

get the influenza vaccine.

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.