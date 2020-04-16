SEATTLE — You may be able to get your favorite brew to-go soon. Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson announced their road map to gradual reopening this morning in a letter to partner restaurants.

In the letter Johnson called the newest phase, "monitor and adapt." The chain has limited customers to contactless delivery and drive-through service since late March.

The decision to reopen for to-go will be on a case by case basis.

"The decision of how to operate a store, and when to make changes, is a human one," Johnson said, adding later that it falls on store partners to, "do the right thing. Only by trying to exceed local, state and national health requirements will we be ready to serve our communities."

Johnson said this plan for U.S. stores is based off of experience in the Chinese market, where Starbucks says about 90 percent of their stores have reopened.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: CDC issues new guidance for essential workers

RELATED: Starbucks employees will be paid for next 30 days whether they go to work or not

RELATED: Gov. Mike DeWine: Ohio looking to restart economy on May 1

RELATED: Coronavirus & Ohio: The latest number of confirmed cases

RELATED: "We are starving." Summit Motorsports Park says they're opening for the 2020 season no matter what

RELATED: Reopening the country could require thousands more public health workers

RELATED: Fyre Fest's Billy McFarland asks for release from Ohio federal prison

RELATED: Ohio's new unemployment claims top 855,000 in last 4 weeks

RELATED: Small business lending program on hold after reaching lending limit