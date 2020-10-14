State Department of Education funds additional $33 million of PPE for all SC schools

The money has been used to purchase hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, plexiglas and other items to make schools safe.

IRMO, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) is providing more than $33 million in funding for personal protective equipment (PPE) for schools in the Palmetto State.

Education officials announced on Tuesday they would be providing more than $33 million of the protective equipment to all 81 public school districts across the state.

Officials say they were able to make the purchases after the South Carolina General Assembly allowed them to use previously allocated Ccronavirus relief funds.

The protective equipment includes disinfecting wipes, masks, hand sanitizer, plexiglass and many other items. Some of the equipment arrived last week.

Here's a breakdown of all the equipment the department purchased:

597,585 Adult and student reusable cloth face masks

2,681,950 Adult and student disposable face masks

189,966 KN95 masks

87,010 Adult and student face shields

108,476 Boxes of Gloves (100 count each)

331,913 Gowns for nurses

606,473 Cases of disinfecting wipes (50 count each)

41,474 Gallons of hand sanitizer

99,259 Bottles (16 oz) of hand sanitizer

69,243 Bottles (32 oz) of disinfecting solution

1,746 Electrostatic backpack sprayers

State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman hopes this will help get schools back to face-to-face instruction.

"We now know that we can bring more children back with extra measures and plexiglass is part of that so that we can put more students in a room," Spearman said. "You may hear some of them saying we need more things and we're telling them let us know what you need, and we have the funding to get it for you."

The state has also ordered more than 300,000 sheets of plexiglass to be used in classrooms to help bring more students back while following safety standards.

"It will help in the safety of our students returning and for our staff too," Spearman explained. "You see when you walk in the school, they have the plexiglass up, even for their front office staff. Protecting staff, protecting students, it is worth whatever penny we spend on that."

With fall sports underway, it is important that teams be extra cautious of the health of their athletes. Take a moment to review this important information on Identifying Close Contacts of Athletes in High School ⬇️.https://t.co/WTjxifAv2h pic.twitter.com/le6b6KV5J6 — S.C. Department of Education (@EducationSC) October 8, 2020

Dr. Christina Melton, Superintendent of Lexington-Richland School District Five, is thankful for the new PPE heading their way.