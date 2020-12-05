SUMTER, S.C. — After two days of protesting, Sumter seniors leading the charge against the district's decision to host a virtual graduation ceremony had the chance to sit-down with district leadership Monday.

Travis Johnson and Andrea Clark say they met with Superintendent Penelope Martin-Knox and a member of the school board during a scheduled meeting, following a protest outside the district office where students filled the parking lot with signs in-hand, pleading for a chance to graduate in-person.

"We remain united in the fact that our seniors reserve the right to have a safe, in-person ceremony and that can be done," Johnson said.

District leaders announced the decision May 1 to go-virtual after they say they considered the feedback of students, parents and staff on a variety of different graduation plans, but felt a virtual ceremony was the best option as the coronavirus remains a concern.

"During this unprecedented time, it is imperative that we keep safety at the forefront of every decision that is made. While we want to contribute to flattening the curve, we do not want to put our community in harm's way by increasing the number of cases that are being contracted, which could ultimately result in the loss of life," Superintendent Martin-Knox said in an earlier statement.

Since then, other Midland's districts have committed to doing some variation of an in-person ceremony, which Clark and Johnson believe could also be possible for Sumter Schools.

In an open-letter, the two seniors presented in-person options including hosting graduation over a period of three days and in a large space with social distancing to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

"We really hope they will give us an opportunity to hear us out to figure out what we want to have happen in regards to our graduation," Clark said.

During the meeting, Clark says Superintendent Martin-Knox expressed concern over student and staff safety, if a physical graduation were to occur amid the coronavirus, but took their ideas for consideration.

News 19 reached out to the district to confirm what happened in Monday's meeting. As of 7:30 p.m. they had not responded, but did send the following statement from Superintendent Martin-Knox earlier in the day:

"Sumter School District remains committed to celebrating the accomplishments and aspirations of the Class of 2020. Our students, parents, staff, and community members have continued to provide support and opposition to the district’s plan for virtual graduation ceremonies. Our students’ voices do matter, and they are valued. Their input that was received prior to and following the announcement of the decision has been taken into consideration. Again, this has been a very difficult decision, and it is imperative that we keep safety at the forefront of every decision that is made."

Specific details regarding the graduation plans will be announced this week, according to Superintendent Martin-Knox.

