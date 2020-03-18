SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Council has declared a state of emergency in an effort to deal with the coronavirus.

The county held a meeting Wednesday to discuss their response and voted unanimously to approve an ordinance about the state of emergency. The measure allows Sumter County Administrator Gary Mixon to take actions to protect the health and safety of citizens.

Here's what the order will do:

Utilize all available resources of county government as reasonably necessary to cope with the COVID-19 emergency: and

Transfer the direction, personnel or functions of county departments and agencies or units thereof for purposes of facilitating or performing emergency services as necessary or desirable; and

Contract, requisition and compensate for goods and services from public and private sources; and

Prescribe routes, modes of transportation and destinations in connection with evacuations or relocations, if any: and

Suspend or limit nonemergency activities and prohibit public assemblies; and

Any and all other actions deemed necessary by the Administrator for the preservation of the health, safety and welfare of citizens, residents, and visitors of Sumter County, South Carolina.

The county also suspended action on all other codes and ordinances until the end of April.

The emergency declaration will remain in force until emergency conditions associated with COVID-19 have subsided and the emergency activities of Sumter County are no longer necessary, or until 61 days passes.

After the meeting, Mixon said he in a statement he appreciates the working relationship he has with County Council.

“We may have some difficult days ahead but I know the citizens of Sumter County are resilient and patient and we will all have to pull together until we are through this emergency,” he said.

