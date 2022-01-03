Sumter County sheriff announced 'emergency quarantine' at jail

The quarantine is expected to run through Jan. 10 - or possibly longer - due to the spread of COVID in the county.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities at the Sumter County Sheriff's Office say their detention center is already undergoing a 10-day quarantine due to a rise in COVID cases across the county.

The move to quarantine the jail means the outside communications of inmates through video and phone will be prohibited. Sheriff Anthony Dennis said the issue here is that it would be "extremely difficult" to sanitize the devices between uses.

"We are doing everything we can to proactively prevent inmate and employee exposure," he added.

The quarantine is expected to run through Jan. 10.

“After the 10 days, we will reassess the situation to determine if we will return to regular operations, with normal COVID procedures in place,” the sheriff said.

The quarantine will also impact bond court to an extent. While the court will continue as scheduled, only victims will be allowed inside the courtroom without being accompanied. Attorneys and vendors are allowed into the facility by appointment only.