Sumter County to vote on resolution urging masks in public

If approved, mask wearing will be encouraged, but if voluntary compliance doesn't occur, they could consider mandating the move.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — On Tuesday, the Sumter County Council plans to vote on a resolution to urge people in the area to wear face coverings while the coronavirus remains a concern.

This would not be a requirement, but, if passed, would encourage locals to wear the masks while in public places and buildings within unincorporated areas of the county.

County businesses are also asked to require staff to wear face coverings while working around others.

The City of Sumter already requires face coverings in restaurants and retails stores.

According to the resolution, if residents in the county don't comply voluntarily, council may consider requiring face coverings. If mandated, those who don't comply could be fined.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Patriot Hall auditorium at 135 Haynsworth Street. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and will have their temperatures checked upon arrival.

The meeting will also be live streamed over the county's YouTube channel.