SUMTER, S.C. — A curfew for Sumter goes into effect on April 8, Wednesday night.

The curfew will go from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. and will restrict travel through the city of Sumter unless you are going to and from work or traveling for healthcare.

Any person who violates this order could be fined for a misdemeanor of up to $100 or receive 30 days in jail -- the same penalties for those violating Gov. McMaster's 'Work or Home' order.

The curfew is only for the city limits of Sumter