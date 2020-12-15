Sumter funeral home owner hopes vaccine will slow COVID-19 spread, after over 100 dead in county due to virus

Bullock Funeral Home sees roughly three to five virus deaths a month, and the owner hopes a vaccine will make a difference.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — If the pews at Bullock Funeral Home could tell a story, it would be one of heart break.

The pews are reserved for the family of those who’ve lost a loved one, and this year in Sumter County, health officials say more than 100 of those lost died due to COVID-19.

Harvin Bullock knows loss firsthand. He’s owned the funeral home for more than 20 years.

“The family comes in. At the time, some people are aware that it was COVID, some people aren’t, and generally, it’s elderly folks … (with) underlying conditions,” Bullock said. “Some of the younger people it was very much a shock to the family. They weren’t expecting anything like this.”

Bullock says he also feels their pain.

“It’s totally tragic. I mean, it’s just, our heart goes out to them,” Bullock said. “We try to be as sympathetic and, you know, we feel like you can choose your friends, you can’t choose your family and when you come to Bullock Funeral Home, basically you become family so we work together any way we can.”

They see roughly three to five people who’ve died from the virus a month, according to Bullock, their families socially-distanced and separated by rope from other guests, who must also separate due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Bullock says they’ve done live video recordings and even drive-thru services to make the experience as positive as possible.

Now that one coronavirus vaccine has been released for use in the United States, he’s hopeful it will make a difference.

“I’m thrilled. I’m absolutely thrilled. As soon as I can take it I will,” Bullock said. “I don’t know what the trickledown effect is going to be as to who will get what, when but my recommendation is if you can take it, take it.”