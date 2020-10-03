SUMTER, S.C. — Schools across The Midlands are preparing for the potential threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

A spokesperson for the Sumter School District says they're working closely with state health officials to monitor the virus and determine an appropriate course of action should new cases arise.

In the meantime, they're taking precautionary steps, similar to districts across the state, by providing staff with the latest information as well as common-sense considerations like hand washing and disinfecting to avoid spreading the virus.

They're also checking their campuses to make sure that they're being properly sanitized and that the appropriate cleansers like soap and hand sanitizer are available to students.

As another precaution, they've ordered additional disinfectant sprayers for the middle and high schools and ask students and staff who are feeling sick to stay home.

District officials say they're looking to the state for guidance on if there is a need to quarantine, evacuate, delay or close schools.

Until then, operations will continue as normal.

