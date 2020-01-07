x
Sumter passes mandatory face mask rule for retail, dining

The measure was approved on a 5-2 vote Wednesday. It goes into effect Friday at 6 a.m.

SUMTER, S.C. — The City of Sumter has passed a measure requiring people to wear face masks when they go into retail stores and restaurants.

The ordinance will only be in effect for 30 days unless the council takes further action. Some other jurisdictions put theirs in place for 60 days. 

The emergency ordinance requires face coverings in dining and retail establishments, including grocery stores, home furnishing stores, pharmacies and more. Customers and staff are required to wear the masks in most situations.

Exceptions include outdoor areas, members of the same household, children under 8-years-old and those with medical concerns that prevent the safe wearing of masks. 

The penalty for non-compliance could be up to $50.

