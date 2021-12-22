Texas A&M drops out of Gator Bowl due to COVID-19 infections

A school official told KAGS Tuesday the team would need to drop out due to the fast spreading virus.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Football is out of the Gator Bowl.

The decision was made after several players tested positive for COVID-19 and practice was halted in an effort to stop the spread of the virus as well as help those who were infected get healthy.

The team officially made the announcement Wednesday after KAGS confirmed with school officials practices had been halted earlier in the week and the team was meeting online.

In a statement released Wednesday, head coach Jimbo Fisher said this is a rough way to end a season. “It is unfortunate, but we just don’t have enough scholarship players available to field a team,” Aggie head football coach Jimbo Fisher said.

Here is the official announcement from Texas A&M saying the Aggies are unable to play in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest due to COVID-19 and season ending injuries. pic.twitter.com/oEOY22ZiRa — Justin Woodard (@KAGS_Justin) December 22, 2021

“It is heartbreaking for our players, coaches, staff and fans that we are not able to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Post-season football is the pinnacle of the season and when the opportunity is lost, it hurts on many levels. As we have learned in the last 21 months of this health challenge, the well-being and safety of our student-athletes is paramount. Our players poured their heart and soul into this season and we appreciate their dedication as Aggies. Aggie football is on track for long-term success and we know that the best is yet to come.”

The team is not the only program battling COVID-19 infections. Teams at both the college level and professional level are postponing or canceling games due to outbreaks or COVID-19 concerns.