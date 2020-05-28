COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) is reminding people that there is a Monday, June 1, deadline for paying certain taxes to the state.

Payments for state returns, Sales and Use Tax, Admissions Tax, Withholding Tax, and other taxes that are filed with and/or paid to the SCDOR that were originally scheduled to be paid April 1 – June 1 are due on Monday. The deadline had been extended on March 17 in reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to SCDOR, penalty and interest will not be charged if payment is made by June 1.

There is a second deadline -- July 15 -- for filing income tax returns and payments that were originally due on April 15.

