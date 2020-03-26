LEXINGTON, S.C. — Many South Carolina teachers and students haven't seen each other for weeks now due to the coronavirus and the Governor McMaster's order to close schools until the end of April.
Teachers at Congaree Elementary School were really missing their students
So, they came up with a plan.
They called in the "Wednesday Wave."
It was a way the teachers could let the students know how much they were missing them.
Roughly two dozen cars painted with signs that proclaimed, "We Miss You" and "Congaree Proud" pulled out of the school's parking lot with a South Congaree police car as a guide. The cars then weaved their way through the school's neighborhoods.
Children and families stood in driveways and on porches and waved right back. Some even made signs for the teachers.
“We needed this,” Principal Chris Dickey said. “I think this parade was a way to keep us all connected. It shows that even though we’re not in the building, we’re still together.”